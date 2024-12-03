ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: 'Disability is not inability' stated IMC Mayor, Tamme Phassang

Deepak Nabam Living Home observed 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities'

Last Updated: December 3, 2024
Arunachal: 'Disability is not inability' stated IMC Mayor, Tamme Phassang

ITANAGAR-  “Disability is not inability,” stated, Tamme Phassang, Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ) here on Tuesday. He was addressing a gathering during his visit to Deepak Nabam Living Home  on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The mayor said "Disability is not inability". "Every individual, regardless of their abilities, has a unique contribution to make. Our responsibility as a society is to provide equal opportunities and ensure that no one is left behind."

Attending the event as Chief Guest, Mayor-IMC Tamme Phassang  emphasized the importance of building an inclusive society. He called for collective action to dismantle barriers both physical and societal that hinder the full participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life.

“Disability is not inability,” the Mayor stated. “Every individual, regardless of their abilities, has a unique contribution to make. Our responsibility as a society is to provide equal opportunities and ensure that no one is left behind.”

He highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives to improve accessibility in public spaces, enhance educational and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, and strengthen support systems.

The Mayor also pledged to accelerate the implementation of inclusive policies, calling upon local leaders, Ministers, MLAs, businesses, and organizations to play their part in fostering inclusivity.

The event featured inspiring cultural performances by differently abled persons, showcasing their talents and determination. They also exhibited innovative handicrafts and services available for differently abled persons.

