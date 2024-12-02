Arunachal: Namsai celebrates Poi Pee Mau Tai 2024

NAMSAI- The Tai Khamti community united today to celebrate Poi Pee Mau Tai 2119, marking the beginning of their new year with grandeur and cultural pride. Held at the Nalung Festival Ground in Namsai, the event reflected the richness of the Tai Khamti heritage and the dynamism of its youth.

Organized under the Chief Patronage of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the festival beautifully bridged tradition with aspirations for the future, encapsulating the theme “Rediscovering the Tai Ethnicity.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, addressing the gathering, applauded the youth of Namsai for their dedication and creativity in organizing the event. He emphasized the festival’s role in connecting the community with its roots while inspiring the younger generation to take pride in their heritage.

Also Read- Dy CM Chowna Mein joins Solung Festival Celebration in Roing

“It fills my heart with pride to celebrate this day with our vibrant youth,” said Mein. “Their passion and creativity remind us of the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh. They are not only preserving our traditions but also shaping a future filled with promise and pride.”

Mein also spoke of his vision for Namsai as an Aspirational district, focusing on sustainable development, tourism, and addressing societal challenges like drug abuse. He highlighted upcoming cultural milestones, including the Sangken Festival and the ongoing Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, as key opportunities to showcase Arunachal’s diverse cultural legacy.

Also Read- Gorsam Kora Festival at Zemithang concludes

Attending the festival as Chief Guest, P.D. Sona, Minister of Education, Tourism, and RWD, echoed the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s vision of 2024 as the ‘Year of the Youth.’ He emphasized the importance of empowering young people holistically and aligning developmental efforts to nurture their potential.

“Our youth are the custodians of Arunachal’s identity and the architects of its future,” said Sona. “The government is committed to fostering opportunities that enable them to lead with confidence and pride while ensuring our traditions remain integral to our progress.”

Also Read- Nyokum Yullo Celebrated at New Pitapool

Guest of Honour of the occasion, Bolin Chetia, MLA of Sadiya Assembly Constituency, Assam, emphasized the significance of the festival in strengthening ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He also commended the Deputy CM’s efforts in improving road connectivity and infrastructure in the area, which have boosted the region’s tourism potential.

“Poi Pee Mau Tai is a celebration of heritage and aspiration,” said Chetia. “It symbolizes the collective spirit of the people in this region, and together we must ensure that these traditions flourish on a global stage.”

Also Read- Celebrating the Losar Festival: A Joyous Tradition of the Monpas in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

This year’s Poi Pee Mau Tai 2024 featured several notable highlights which include the release of a book titled ‘Folk Life & Folk Customs of the Tai Khamti Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh’, authored by Dr. Kiron C. Borah, Principal Mhabhodi College, Namsai.

This book seeks to document and preserve the traditions of the Tai Khamti people for future generations. Another highlight was the unveiling of the ‘Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025’ logo and T-shirt, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and cultural awareness in the region. The festival also showcased traditional dances, culinary experiences, and exhibitions that celebrated the Tai Khamti way of life, reinforcing a strong sense of cultural pride.

Also Read- Boori Boot Yullo Festival celebrated by Nyishi Tribe

The festival begins with a renewed sense of unity and a shared vision for a prosperous future. Poi Pee Mau Tai 2024 stood as a testament to the Tai Khamti community’s resilience and ability to blend tradition with modern aspirations. The people of Namsai welcomed the New Year with the spirit of the celebration—one of hope, pride, and inspiration for generations to come.

The festival was also attended by Advisor (Education & Home), Mutchu Mithi, Advisor (Health & Family Welfare, Trade & Commerce, etc), Dr Mohesh Chai, MLA, Raga – Rotom Tebin, as the special guests and MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom (Patron), among others.