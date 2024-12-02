Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested inter-state drug peddler

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police arrested one inter-state drug peddler for smuggling ganja from Assam and supplying in Itanagar Capital region. The police team, acting on a tipoff, apprehended the accused and seized the contraband on Sunday. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun .

On December 1, 2024, Naharlagun Police received information about an inter-state drug peddler, Ganga Bahadur Thapa, who was allegedly smuggling cannabis from Assam and distributing it to the youth in the Itanagar Capital Region.

After receiving this information, a team comprising Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, SI Vivek Linggi, Ct Nogam Hai, Ct Kento Samyor, Ct Tadar Anek, and L/Ct Indravati Devi was constituted under the supervision of Mihin Gambo, SP Naharlagun, and Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun to launch Operation Dawn.

Also Read- Congrats to Angi Nomasay Yobin, First PHD holder from Yobin Community

The team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev reached the suspect’s residence near Kankarnallah Bridge, Naharlagun, and apprehended the alleged accused, Ganga Bahadur Thapa.

In the presence of EAC Naharlagun, Khoda Bath, a personal search was conducted, leading to the recovery of three pouches of suspected cannabis weighing 30 grams from his possession.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrest Two, Including a Woman with Contraband Ganja and Heroin

A subsequent search of his rented premises revealed 104 plastic pouches and a polythene bag containing a total of 1500 grams of suspected cannabis.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station vide Case No. 146/24 U/S 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, and the alleged accused, Ganga Bahadur Thapa (33 years) has been arrested.

Also Read- Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of ICR Naharlagun Police to combating drug trafficking and safeguarding the youth from the scourge of substance abuse.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station and contribute to the fight against the drug menace.