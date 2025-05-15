Arunachal: DC Vivek H.P Chairs DCC/DLRC Meeting in Ziro

ZIRO – The District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting for the quarter ending March 2025 was held today at the DC Conference Hall, Ziro, under the chairmanship of Vivek H.P, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri District.

During the meeting, key discussions were held on the implementation status of central and state flagship schemes such as ANKY, ANBY, ANPY, ANPPY, DDUSY, PMFME, PMEGP, and SVAYAM. The Annual Credit Plan (ACP) 2025–26 was formally launched, with emphasis on improving the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio and boosting credit flow to priority sectors.

DC Vivek H.P. issued strict instructions to all bank branches to process all pending loan applications under the mentioned schemes from FY 2021–22 to 2023–24 within the current quarter. He also directed that all DDUSY applications for FY 2024–25 must be cleared before August 15, 2025, ensuring beneficiaries are not delayed further.

He commended SBI Ziro, PNB Ziro, and BOB Ziro for their proactive efforts in achieving the DDUSY targets for the current fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pura Dolo, ADC Mrs Himani Meena, Lead District Manager Pankaj Rai, and heads of departments including DAO, DHO, DVO, DFDO, DPO, DMM, ArSRLM, and DTIO, along with five ZPMs from Lower Subansiri district.

The collaborative review and directives from the DC reinforced the administration’s commitment to transparent governance, efficient credit facilitation, and rural financial empowerment.