Lower Siang, Papum Pare Set Up Final Clash in Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026

AALO-The semi-final matches of the boys’ and girls’ volleyball events under the 9th State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 concluded on Saturday at the Siyom Army Ground in Aalo, setting the stage for the tournament finals.

In the boys’ volleyball category, Upper Subansiri registered a straight-set victory over Lower Siang by 25-15 and 25-17 to secure a place in the final. Kurung Kumey also advanced after defeating East Kameng in a closely contested encounter by 27-25 and 25-23.

The girls’ category witnessed competitive fixtures, with Capital Complex defeating Kurung Kumey in a three-set match by 25-12, 24-26 and 15-8 to reach the final. Keyi Panyor also confirmed their berth after overcoming East Kameng in straight sets by 25-16 and 25-23.

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Organisers stated that the finals of both football and volleyball in boys’ and girls’ categories will be played on Sunday, bringing the state-level tournament to a close.

Meanwhile, the Lower Siang District U-16 football team entered the final after defeating Keyi Panyor 6-5 in a penalty shootout during a tense semi-final match played at Aalo Stadium in West Siang district.

The match remained closely fought throughout regulation time, with both teams displaying disciplined defence and attacking intent. Lower Siang eventually prevailed in the shootout after an intense contest marked by strong teamwork and resilience.

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With the victory, Lower Siang has secured a place in the final against Papum Pare. The championship match is scheduled to be played on May 25 at 1 PM at Aalo Stadium.

The 9th State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 is being organised in Aalo from May 16 to 25, with participation from districts across Arunachal Pradesh. The tournament, named in honour of Ashok Chakra awardee Hangpan Dada, has emerged as one of the major youth sporting events in the state, encouraging participation in football and volleyball while promoting sportsmanship among young athletes.