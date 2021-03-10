Itanagar: Chandannagar bridge to be opened on March 14, informed Kuru Sera

ITANAGAR- Chandannagar bridge to be opened on March 14, Kuru Sera, Chief Engineer, Highway informed to the media after a review meeting on National Highway-415 held at conference hall of the Chief Secretary at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat today evening under the chairmanship of incharge Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma.

The decision to change the date for opening of bridge of Chandannagar from March 6 to 14 has been done after due consultation of the experts. Sera said.

Sera inform the press that we have no any intention to give any problems to commuters but we are not taking any chance of any problem in future if we open the bridge before technical advice of the technical experts.

The bridge over Sinkey at Chandannagar is under curing process and as per advice of the technical the bridge will be opened for all vehicular movement and the present one will be dismantled for construction of new double lane bridge. Sera said.

As per information all the issue related to the construction of national highway-415 from Chandannagar to Papunallah-Jully try junction under Package-A including the underpass and two bridge construction were also discussed.

The meeting also discussed the issue of traffic menace arising for last few days due to repairing and maintenance of Borpani bridge at Naharlagun and also due to non opening of Chandananagr bridge over Sinkey river for free vehicular traffic movement.

With regards to the repairing and maintenance of the Borpani bridge on river Pachin at Naharlagun, Sera inform that we have sought one month time and work has already been started and to ease the traffic jam in Naharlaugn township arise due to which I have directed the Executive Engineer to work out immediate alternative route so that the traffic may be diverted for a comfortable ride to the commuters.

He said adding that the Executive Engineer Nani Tath will suggest three alternative routes and the best one may be recommended to the administration and agency within a day or two to regulate the traffic.

Chief Engineer further appeal the commuters and denizens of capital complex to have patience and bear with the inconvenience caused due to construction of highway and construction of bridge at Chandannagar and repairing and maintenance of Borpani bridge at Naharlagun.

Mean while, Additional district Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom inform that the meeting was very meaningful and all issue related with the construction of National Highway, bridge at Chandannagar underpass at Bank Tinali and repairing and maintenance of Borpani bridge at Naharlagun.

All the stake holders including the highway engineers, executing agency and capital administration and highway administration has shared their views and suggestion for smooth construction.

He said that the work of underpass construction at Bank Tinali is around 41 % as per the highway engineer and progressing, simultaneously the service lane work has also started and hope everything goes well.

However as per information the traffic jam was continue everywhere in Itanagar capital complex of Itanagar and Naharlagun for fourth day.

It is to mention that the review meeting was attended by several top ranking officers of various department which include Commissioner PWD Kaling Tayeng, Secretary to CM Sonam Chombey, Jt Secretary Kanki Darang, PWD Chief Engineer (Design & Planning) Atop Lego, Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, City SP Jimmy Chiram, TK Engineering Managing Director Ratu Techi, authority engineers, highway engineers and officer from line department which include Power, PHED etc were present during the meeting.