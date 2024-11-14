Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Celebrates Children’s Day with Students

NAHARLAGUN-The Naharlagun Police, in collaboration with St. Thomas Residential School, Naharlagun, celebrated Children’s Day by organizing an awareness campaign with students in the Naharlagun Market to promote child rights and advocate against child labor.

The event included interactive sessions where police officers emphasized the importance of education and a safe environment for every child.

Through engaging discussions and awareness activities, the police highlighted the significance of education in empowering children and explained the harmful effects of child labor, urging students to be aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Officers also encouraged students to speak up if they encounter any form of child labor or exploitation in their communities.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, stated that this initiative by the Naharlagun Police not only aimed to inspire children to value their rights but also fostered a collective commitment toward building a society free from child labor, ensuring a brighter future for all children.