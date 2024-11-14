Arunachal: RCML organised Workshop on Singpho Language and Folksongs

ROING- RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) organised a 4-Day Workshop on Documentation of the Singpho Language and Folksongs from 11 to 14 November 2024 at RIWATCH campus.

The main objective of the workshop is to authenticate the language and folksong data for publication. In addition, the workshop focused on the audio-visual documentation of Singpho language and folksongs for research studies and digital archival.

Prahlad Kanmai, BRCC Miao, Ongdu Lagang, APO Bordumsa, Indiengam Singpho, Jamai Kumin and Pisi Kha Tinki attended the workshop as resource persons from the Singpho community.

In his address, Vijay Swami, Executive Director, the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) appreciated the resource persons of the Singpho community for their cooperation and dedication to safeguard their language and culture.

He also assured that RIWATCH will support the Singpho community’s initiatives for the promotion and preservation of their rich cultural heritage.

Dr Mechek Sampar Awan, in his address, asserted that no language is inferior or superior to another language. He informed that the the key objectives of the workshop include the creation of pictorial books specifically designed for children, which aim to highlight aspects of Singpho language in an engaging and accessible format and to bring a book on the folksongs of the Singpho community.

These books are an attempt to promote and preserve the rich linguistic heritage of the language spoken by the Singphos of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Vilhousienuo Neli, Research Officer, RCML, who was the convenor of the workshop said that the successful outcome of this workshop will not only contribute to the preservation of the Singpho community’s cultural heritage but will also strengthen the collaboration between the Singpho Development Society (SDS) and RCML.

She also highlighted that such initiatives are crucial in safeguarding indigenous languages, traditions, and cultural expressions for future generations.