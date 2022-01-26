ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor dedicates ‘General Bipin Rawat Hall’ to the people of the State

January 26, 2022
Arunachal: Governor dedicates 'General Bipin Rawat Hall' to the people of the State
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) dedicated the ‘General Bipin Rawat Hall’ of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar to the people the State on 26th January 2022 in virtual presence of Mrs. Kritika Rawat & Ms. Tarini Rawat, daughters of Late General Bipin Rawat, Former Chief of Defence Staff of India. The event was solemnly witnessed by the Mrs Neelam Misra, Wife of Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra   and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Interacting with Mrs. Kritika Rawat and Ms. Tarini Rawat through virtual mode, the Governor said that General Rawat was a great eneral and also a great friend of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Great patriot, great strategist, a gallant soldier and an outstanding general, General Rawat will always be remembered by the people of Arunachal Pradesh and will be an inspiring figure for the present and future generations of the whole nation, he said.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he had a close relationship with General Rawat. He informed that in honour of Late General, the road from Walong to Kibithu, where General Rawat rendered his valuable service as Commanding Officer of his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles, will be named after him.

Late General Bipin Rawat’s family extended their heartiest gratitude to the Governor and Chief Minister for their thoughtful act, which they termed as ‘noble gesture’.

The General Bipin Rawat Hall is 12000 sq ft hall, made of world class materials. The ceiling, pillars and interior fittings are best of the best qualities and maintenance free. The 28-pillar supported hall is first of its kind in the State with grand entry, porch, covered double ramps with transparent full roof view.

Tags
