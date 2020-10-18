Itanagar- Lorr Putu village incident, Police asks Prime accused to surrender

Itanagar : As of now two FIR related to Arson and Firing incident occurred in Lorr Putu village has been received and police has asked prime accused to surrender, informed Phasang Simi, OC Itanagar PS.

One FIR received from GB of Lorr Putu and another from the house owner who lost everything due to arson. OC said.

One Case has been registered and one person has been so far identified as per information and we are looking for him either he surrendered. He said.

As per information, it is a case of land dispute and it is under consideration under Balijan administration between Tame Takiang and Techi Nyajung and there has been scuffle and a FIR has been lodge at Balijan PS few months back.

It may be a revenge by the Takaing which took place at Gopur tinali on Oct 16 in day time and later in evening there was firing and arson incident at Lorr Putu.

As per information Techi Nyajung has been injured and, but no FIR has been received from Nyajung party. OC said.

Further investigation is on and we will take legal action as per law. OC added.

Meanwhile, Techi Nyajung when contacted said that I was not in position to file FIR with police as I was injured on Oct 16 and still under medication, I was attacked at Gopur tinali by a person and injured badly by lethal weapon. I don’t know who were there who did arson and firing incident at Lorr Putu village and I have no knowledge about it. He said.

I have also send a FIR today and hope the police investigating the case may see the both side of the complaint and know behind the incident.

Meanwhile a team of Tarh Welfare Society (TWS) visited the village and condemned the arson and firing incident and demanded immediate arrest of culprit involved in the incident.

TWS Chairman, Tarh Tarak while talking to press said that we highly condemn the incident of arson and firing which takes place on October 16 at Lorr Putu village near Itanagar Zoo in night hours where a resident of a person has been torched and indiscriminate firing were done by the mob. Whatever the issue may be and there is law and several community organization to be shorted out but such act of arson is highly condemnable. He said.