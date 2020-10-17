Arunachal- Two drug peddlers held in Khonsa

Khonsa- The Anti-drug squad (ADS) of Tirap police apprehended two drug peddlers along with suspected contraband substance (heroin) .

Acting on a tip-off, two drug peddlers identified as Wangsam and Wangtiap have been apprehended by the ADS team during various raids conducted in and around Khonsa market.

On search , suspected contraband substance (heroine) weighing approx 140 gm and cash from drug sale amounting to Rs 6670 was seized from their possession.

A case was registered against both the accused at Khonsa police station u/s 21(b) NDPS Act,1985 and investigation on.

Meanwhile, SP Tirap Kardak Riba has warned the peddler’s to desist from the act.

He further appealed to the public to install the ‘Drug free Arunachal’ app in thier phones and help the police.