Arunachal: One Drug Peddler Nabbed with Heroin in East Siang under Operation Dawn 2.0

PASIGHAT– ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a continued crackdown on narcotics under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang Police apprehended a drug peddler from the Jarkong area on Tuesday and seized 4.65 grams of suspected heroin.

The accused, identified as Rijon Doley, a resident of Namsing village, Mebo, was caught red-handed following credible intelligence inputs. Doley, reportedly involved in narcotic trafficking for an extended period, was taken into custody during a well-coordinated operation led by DSP Ayup Boko, ADS Incharge.

The ADS team included Inspector Atan Taki (OC Pasighat), SI K. Tangha, ASI R. Lowang, SI(SG) T. Kampung, and L/Ct. KG Pangkak, working in coordination with Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat. The operation was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, ensuring legal procedures under the NDPS Act, 1985 were followed.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Reviews Power Dept, Announces Rs 2000 Cr State Power Development Program

During the house search, police recovered:

65 grams of suspected heroin

₹4,900 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales

All items were seized in the presence of independent witnesses, and the accused was taken to Pasighat Police Station, where a case has been registered under:

PSGT/PS/C/No.46/2025 U/S 21(a)/27(a) NDPS Act.

SP Pankaj Lamba, IPS, lauded the ADS team for their swift and efficient action and reaffirmed East Siang Police’s zero-tolerance stance on drug trafficking. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, underlining that community participation is critical in the fight against drugs.