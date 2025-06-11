ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: One Drug Peddler Nabbed with Heroin in East Siang under Operation Dawn 2.0

The accused, identified as Rijon Doley, a resident of Namsing village, Mebo, was caught red-handed following credible intelligence inputs.

Last Updated: 11/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: One Drug Peddler Nabbed with Heroin in East Siang under Operation Dawn 2.0

PASIGHAT– ( By Maksam Tayeng )  In a continued crackdown on narcotics under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang Police apprehended a drug peddler from the Jarkong area on Tuesday and seized 4.65 grams of suspected heroin.

The accused, identified as Rijon Doley, a resident of Namsing village, Mebo, was caught red-handed following credible intelligence inputs. Doley, reportedly involved in narcotic trafficking for an extended period, was taken into custody during a well-coordinated operation led by DSP Ayup Boko, ADS Incharge.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The ADS team included Inspector Atan Taki (OC Pasighat), SI K. Tangha, ASI R. Lowang, SI(SG) T. Kampung, and L/Ct. KG Pangkak, working in coordination with Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat. The operation was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, ensuring legal procedures under the NDPS Act, 1985 were followed.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Reviews Power Dept, Announces Rs 2000 Cr State Power Development Program

During the house search, police recovered:

  • 65 grams of suspected heroin
  • ₹4,900 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales

All items were seized in the presence of independent witnesses, and the accused was taken to Pasighat Police Station, where a case has been registered under:
PSGT/PS/C/No.46/2025 U/S 21(a)/27(a) NDPS Act.

SP Pankaj Lamba, IPS, lauded the ADS team for their swift and efficient action and reaffirmed East Siang Police’s zero-tolerance stance on drug trafficking. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, underlining that community participation is critical in the fight against drugs.

Tags
Last Updated: 11/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested with 3.60 kg of Cannabis in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested with 3.60 kg of Cannabis in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Three Burglars

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Three Burglars

Arunachal: Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

Arunachal: Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button