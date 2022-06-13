Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang dedicates ‘IMC- Kiosk center at Ward. No.17

ITANAGAR- In the line of ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’, Mayor –Itanagar Municipal Corporation –Tame Phassang today dedicated “ IMC- Kiosk center at Ward. No.17 for the ease of public in presence of Commissioner-IMC, Likha Tejji, Ward Corporators and Ward members here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor stated ‘for various IMC-related services, people from Banderdewa, Nirjuli, Naharlagun have to travel to Itanagar, which is a kind of problem specially in the summer season where landslides and traffic congestion are constant challenges. So, for the ease of the public, we have decided to start a kiosk center at Naharlagun, so that they can avail all the services on their doorsteps.

Although this center has been started in Ward. No-17 but it is for all the public of IMC jurisdiction, indeed if successful we will try our best to create more such Kiosk centers, so that the public would get the service on their doorsteps, stated Phassang. He further added that, from paying garbage fees to avail services like renew/ new Trading Licences, Birth & Death certificates and all other services of the IMC will be available in the center.

While responding to the query of media on dilapidated road condition from Lekhi to Banderdewa, Mayor stated’ I have already expressed my resentment over the dilapidated road condition of the said portion of the road, it is the duty of the contractor to maintain the road until the completion of a Highway project. Moreover, all the corportors were ready to take strong action related to the said road, but we have been informed that the maintenance work has been already started, even I have personally inspected the road, added Phassang.

Meanwhile, Secretary-Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Techi Peko appreciated the initiative of IMC led by the Mayor for installing the Kiosk center at Naharlagun. Earlier, for every IMC business-related or other pity work we have to travel to Itanagar and had to face the traffic issues that not only consume our time but also a kind of aggravation, but now with the coming up of such center it will definitely help hundreds of business community as well as common public, added Peko.