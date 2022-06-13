Itanagar

Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang dedicates ‘IMC- Kiosk center at Ward. No.17

Although this center has been started in Ward. No-17 but it is for all the public of IMC jurisdiction,.......

June 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang dedicates 'IMC- Kiosk center at Ward. No.17

ITANAGAR- In the line of ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’, Mayor –Itanagar Municipal Corporation –Tame Phassang today dedicated “ IMC- Kiosk center at Ward. No.17 for the ease of public in presence of Commissioner-IMC, Likha Tejji, Ward Corporators and Ward members here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor stated ‘for various IMC-related services, people from Banderdewa, Nirjuli, Naharlagun have to travel to Itanagar, which is a kind of problem specially in the summer season where landslides and traffic congestion are constant challenges. So, for the ease of the public, we have decided to start a kiosk center at Naharlagun, so that they can avail all the services on their doorsteps.

Although this center has been started in Ward. No-17 but it is for all the public of IMC jurisdiction, indeed if successful we will try our best to create more such Kiosk centers, so that the public would get the service on their doorsteps, stated Phassang. He further added that, from paying garbage fees to avail services like renew/ new Trading Licences, Birth & Death certificates and all other services of the IMC will be available in the center.

While responding to the query of media on dilapidated road condition from Lekhi to Banderdewa, Mayor stated’ I have already expressed my resentment over the dilapidated road condition of the said portion of the road, it is the duty of the contractor to maintain the road until the completion of a Highway project. Moreover, all the corportors were ready to take strong action related to the said road, but we have been informed that the maintenance work has been already started, even I have personally inspected the road, added Phassang.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Secretary-Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Techi Peko appreciated the initiative of IMC led by the Mayor for installing the Kiosk center at Naharlagun. Earlier, for every  IMC business-related or other pity work we have to travel to Itanagar and had to face the traffic issues that not only consume our time but also a kind of aggravation, but now with the coming up of such center it will definitely help hundreds of business community as well as common public, added Peko.

Tags
June 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

May 16, 2022
Itanagar landslide: IMC Mayor visits spot, survivors at RKMH

Itanagar landslide: IMC Mayor visits spot, survivors at RKMH

May 16, 2022

Itanagar Landslide: Rescue Operation at Yagumso Colony is going on

May 16, 2022
Itanagar land slide: one dead, two injured, two still under debris

Itanagar landslide: one dead, two injured, two still under debris

May 16, 2022
Itanagar: NSS NERIST Cell along with TRIHMS organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Itanagar: NSS NERIST Cell along with TRIHMS organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

May 14, 2022
 Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang inspected under construction of Solid Waste Management Plant

 Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang inspected under construction of Solid Waste Management Plant

May 14, 2022
Itanagar: 2nd National Lok Adalat conducted in the State

Itanagar: 2nd National Lok Adalat conducted in the State

May 14, 2022
Itanagar: Governor participates in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Regional Conference

Itanagar: Governor participates in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Regional Conference

May 13, 2022
Arunachal: Governor meets Lok Sabha Speaker

Arunachal: Governor meets Lok Sabha Speaker

May 13, 2022
Itanagar: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone III Conference begins

Itanagar: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone III Conference begins

May 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button