Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein participated in the Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv organised by BJP Namsai District Unit here today.

Mein said Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan is the spirit of Modi Government. It is the method of working and the path on which Modi Government intends to tread for building a strong nation.

He added that Prime Minister Modi ji has not only provided good governance in the last 8 years but change the political culture of the country.

Mein said we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on 75th years of its independence, Modiji’s Vision for the next 25 years when India attains 100 years of Independence is that India should emerge as Vishwa Guru in the comity of nation.

Deputy Chief Minister while endorsing the Political Resolution passed by the State Executive Meeting highlighted on the salient achievements of the Govts in the Centre & the State.

Highlighting the mantras of Narendra Modi’s government which included “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas, antyodaya – uprooting poverty, seva hi sangathan, nation first, development of villages, poor, farmers, dalits, oppressed, exploited, deprived, backward, youth, women and farmers, zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and corruption, and creation of a welfare economy”, Mein said the last 8 years of PM Modi’s government, India has witnessed a paradigm shift towards people-centric governance.

He listed out the various welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government at the centre, and dwelt at length on the Atmanirbhar Bharat concept and its 5 pillars including economy, infrastructure, demography, demand and system.

Mein said Modiji’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas, Modi Government has shown a new paradigm of governance and made Modi ji the most popular leader of the world today.

He added that Prime minister has been leading the country since 2014 and in the last eight years many monumental decisions and life changing developmental schemes have been implemented that won the confidence of the masses.

Mein said on 75th year of India’s Independence Modiji has launched – “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” recognizing freedom fighters and unsung heroes.

He said Arunachal Pradesh Unsung Heroes contributed to India’s struggle for freedom – Tai Khamti Rebellion (1839), Ango-Abor Wars (1858, 1859, 1893-94, 1911-12).

He said Modiji has termed Northeast as the new Growth Engine of the Nation – in the last 8 years there is peace & stability and progress in infrastructure developments.

Mein informed Prime Minister Development Initiative for Northeast (PM -DeVINE) as special fund for northeast states under which Rs. 1500 crore has been allocated as a special fund. Enhanced the budgetary allocation for the northeast states by more than 30 percent in the current budget

State BJP General Secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom stated that party workers need to leave no stone unturned to publicize various schemes of Government and bring awareness about major initiatives taken by Modi and Pema Government among people.

MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, National exucative member minority morcha, AP in charge for minority morcha Jojo Jose and Namsai District President Chau Sujana Namchoom also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Mein accompanied by State BJP General Secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom and MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori flagged off a bike rally of BJP Namsai District Unit.