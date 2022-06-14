Prophet row: Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology to Muslims

NEW DELHI-The Thane city police Commissionerate’s website allegedly got hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to “Muslims all over the world.” A senior police official here confirmed that the website has been hacked.

“We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it,” he said. On opening the website, the message on the screen stated: “Hacked by one hat cyber team.” It further said, “Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion.” “Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don’t stand still when our apostle is insulted,” the message said.

However after few hours, the website was restored and all data recovered, said Sunil Lokhande, DCP, Cyber Cell, Thane Police, news agency ANI tweeted.

The group, according to The Times of India, hacked official websites of the Indian embassy in Israel and the National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management and the Institute of Science, Nagpur among others, and the portals of the Delhi Public School. In the state of Maharashtra alone, the group defaced more than 50 websites, the report said