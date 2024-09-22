Arunachal: River Cleanup Initiative Marks World River Day in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- To commemorate World River Day, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society ( AMMS ), with the support of Itanagar Smart City, organized a clean-up drive along the Yagamso River in Chandranagar.

Over a hundred volunteers, including students from North East Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and representatives from Kamsa dramatics society participated in the initiative.

The cleanup was organized in collaboration with Jarbom Gamlin Government College, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society.

The volunteers removed approximately 9 tons of garbage from the riverbed.

Addressing the gathering after the cleanup, YMCR Chairman S D Loda underscored the urgent need for environmental conservation.

He highlighted the devastating impact of pollution on animals, aquatic species, wildlife, and the overall ecosystem, emphasizing the growing threat of climate change.

Loda urged everyone to take proactive steps to protect the environment and prevent an existential crisis.

A youth from Poma panchayat, Yakap Kino also spoke at the event, urging visitors to the Poma River to maintain civic responsibility and keep the river and its surroundings clean. A representative from NYKS also addressed the gathering.

Miss Arunachal 1st runner-up Taba Anya joined the cleanup efforts and participated in a door-to-door information campaign, educating residents about proper waste disposal, segregation, and the importance of river conservation.