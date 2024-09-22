Itanagar

Arunachal: River Cleanup Initiative Marks World River Day in Itanagar

The volunteers removed approximately 9 tons of garbage from the riverbed.

Last Updated: September 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: River Cleanup Initiative Marks World River Day in Itanagar

ITANAGAR-  To commemorate World River Day, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society ( AMMS ), with the support of Itanagar Smart City, organized a clean-up drive along the Yagamso River in Chandranagar.

Over a hundred volunteers, including students from  North East Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and representatives from Kamsa dramatics society participated in the initiative.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The cleanup was organized in collaboration with Jarbom Gamlin Government College, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society.

The volunteers removed approximately 9 tons of garbage from the riverbed.

Also Read- YMCR organised Social Service as part of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign in Itanagar

Addressing the gathering after the cleanup, YMCR Chairman S D Loda underscored the urgent need for environmental conservation.

He highlighted the devastating impact of pollution on animals, aquatic species, wildlife, and the overall ecosystem, emphasizing the growing threat of climate change.

Loda urged everyone to take proactive steps to protect the environment and prevent an existential crisis.

Also Read-  IMC taking a firm stance against littering in public places

A youth from Poma panchayat, Yakap Kino also spoke at the event, urging visitors to the Poma River to maintain civic responsibility and keep the river and its surroundings clean. A representative from NYKS also addressed the gathering.

Miss Arunachal 1st runner-up Taba Anya joined the cleanup efforts and participated in a door-to-door information campaign, educating residents about proper waste disposal, segregation, and the importance of river conservation.

Tags
Last Updated: September 22, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU Organizes a Talk on ‘Mastering Social Media for Swachhata: Digital Age Influencing Skills’

Arunachal: RGU Organizes a Talk on ‘Mastering Social Media for Swachhata: Digital Age Influencing Skills’

Arunachal: e-services facilities launched in Nahalagun SP Office

Arunachal: e-services facilities launched in Nahalagun SP Office

Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Seminar on Securities Market held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Seminar on Securities Market held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates Septage Treatment Plant at Chimpu

Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates Septage Treatment Plant at Chimpu

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes Swachhata Pakhwada with Plantation Drive

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes Swachhata Pakhwada with Plantation Drive

Arunachal: Governor launches a book ‘Kuj Nyishi Agam Chingnya Tuj’

Arunachal: Governor launches a book ‘Kuj Nyishi Agam Chingnya Tuj’

Arunachal: Governor confers Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles personnel

Arunachal: Governor confers Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles personnel

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button