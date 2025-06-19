Arunachal: Speaker Calls on Governor; Discusses Legislative Innovations and Golden Jubilee Plans

ITANAGAR- Tesam Pongte, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, called on the Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan today. The meeting focused on the evolving role of the State Legislature and its growing contribution to governance and development in the region.

During the interaction, the Governor lauded the Speaker for his visionary leadership and applauded the progressive steps taken to modernize legislative operations.

He especially appreciated the Assembly’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence tools and its transition to a fully paperless working system, describing it as a “transformative milestone” that places the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly among the most innovative in India.

The Governor highlighted the Assembly’s historical legacy and its modern outlook, stating that it now stands as a true symbol of pride in the State Capital. He also commended the Assembly Secretariat for its efficient planning and the aesthetically pleasing transformation of the complex, which combines functionality with architectural elegance.

Discussing the vital role of the Legislature in ensuring inclusive development, the Governor emphasized the importance of continued reforms to maximize public welfare.

Speaker Pongte briefed the Governor about the preparations underway for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and extended a formal invitation to him to attend and inaugurate the landmark event.

Mrs Tadar Meena, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, was also present during the meeting.