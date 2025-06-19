ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Speaker Calls on Governor; Discusses Legislative Innovations and Golden Jubilee Plans

The meeting focused on the evolving role of the State Legislature and its growing contribution to governance and development in the region.

Last Updated: 19/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Speaker Calls on Governor; Discusses Legislative Innovations and Golden Jubilee Plans

ITANAGAR- Tesam Pongte, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, called on the Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan today. The meeting focused on the evolving role of the State Legislature and its growing contribution to governance and development in the region.

During the interaction, the Governor lauded the Speaker for his visionary leadership and applauded the progressive steps taken to modernize legislative operations.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He especially appreciated the Assembly’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence tools and its transition to a fully paperless working system, describing it as a “transformative milestone” that places the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly among the most innovative in India.

Also Read- Bosiram Siram Appointed New President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee

The Governor highlighted the Assembly’s historical legacy and its modern outlook, stating that it now stands as a true symbol of pride in the State Capital. He also commended the Assembly Secretariat for its efficient planning and the aesthetically pleasing transformation of the complex, which combines functionality with architectural elegance.

Discussing the vital role of the Legislature in ensuring inclusive development, the Governor emphasized the importance of continued reforms to maximize public welfare.

Also Read- ArSRLM Hosts First Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Tezu

Speaker Pongte briefed the Governor about the preparations underway for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and extended a formal invitation to him to attend and inaugurate the landmark event.

Mrs  Tadar Meena, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, was also present during the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: 19/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor KT Parnaik, Discusses ‘Rising Northeast’ as Milestone in Regional Growth

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor KT Parnaik, Discusses ‘Rising Northeast’ as Milestone in Regional Growth

Arunachal: Youth Champions Trained to Tackle Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Itanagar

Arunachal: Youth Champions Trained to Tackle Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Annual Alumni Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Annual Alumni Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Joins National Youth Pledge: “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti”

Arunachal: Himalayan University Joins National Youth Pledge: “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti”

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts 7th Convocation

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts 7th Convocation

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts NSS Youth Drive on "Sehat aur Samaj" to Promote Health and Social Awareness

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts NSS Youth Drive on “Sehat aur Samaj” to Promote Health and Social Awareness

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

Arunachal: ICR DC Launches 3-Day Thematic Tourism Itinerary to Boost Adventure, Culture & Nature-Based Experiences

Arunachal: ICR DC Launches 3-Day Thematic Tourism Itinerary to Boost Adventure, Culture & Nature-Based Experiences

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button