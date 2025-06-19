Arunachal: Man Missing After Falling Into Siom River in Shi Yomi Dist

TATO- ( Shi Yomi district ) – A 40-year-old man, identified as Tade Pigyor, has gone missing after reportedly falling into the Siom River while attempting to cross a suspension bridge connecting Lipo Village in Shi Yomi district on Wednesday evening.

The incident has sparked a frantic search operation by local authorities, with no trace of Pigyor found as of Thursday.

According to police reports, Pigyor lost his balance when the suspension bridge tilted, causing him to fall into the swift currents of the Siom River.

The accident occurred under challenging conditions, with the river’s strong flow complicating rescue efforts. Authorities suspect the tilt of the aging bridge may have contributed to the tragedy, though investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed along the riverbanks, with police stations in neighboring districts, including West Siang, East Siang, and Siang, alerted to assist in the operation. Despite extensive efforts, the rugged terrain and turbulent waters have made the search difficult. Local residents have also joined the effort, expressing concern for Pigyor’s safety.

“This is a heartbreaking incident for our community,” said a local official. “We are doing everything possible to locate Tade Pigyor and are hopeful for a positive outcome.”

The Shi Yomi district administration has urged residents to exercise caution while crossing suspension bridges, particularly during adverse weather conditions. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of aging infrastructure in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting calls for inspections and repairs.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and the search for Pigyor remains active. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Shi Yomi district police. If anyone locates a body downstream, they are urgently requested to contact the Officer-in-Charge (OC) at Tato Police Station to report the finding.