Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Reviews Progress of FTI Arunachal Campus Construction at Jote

JOTE- Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Vishakha Yadav, conducted an on-site review of the Film and Television Institute (FTI) Arunachal campus at Jote on Thursday, assessing the status of ongoing construction and infrastructure development.

The visit focused on identifying key bottlenecks delaying the timely completion of vital facilities. Issues such as drinking water provision, electricity connectivity, campus security, and transportation access were thoroughly discussed with relevant stakeholders.

DC Yadav emphasized the need for accountability and directed concerned departments to submit weekly progress reports. A timeline for the completion and handover of pending buildings was outlined to ensure proper tracking and timely delivery.

Stressing the importance of the FTI campus as a premier institution in the North East region, she urged all executing agencies and departments to work in coordination and urgency to meet the project’s deadlines.

She was accompanied by Dy. Registrar of FTI Arunachal, Deepak Kumar, officials from Balijan Circle administration, PHED, Electrical, CPWD, and representatives from the construction firm.