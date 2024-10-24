ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor graces 63rd Raising Day of ITBP

The commitment and tireless efforts of the ‘Himveers’ reflect the core ethos of the ITBP, which are professionalism, excellence, and a sense of duty: Governor

Last Updated: October 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor graces 63rd Raising Day of ITBP

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the 63rd Raising Day celebration of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at North East Frontier Headquarters, Itanagar on 24th October 2024. A 104-member Guard of Honour was accorded to the Governor at the Frontier Parade Ground.

Addressing the ITBP officers and personnel in the Sainik Sabha, the Governor greeted them on Raising Day and conveyed his good wishes to the officers, all ranks, and their families. He also acknowledged the excellent standard of the guards and the duties performed at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said that the occasion celebrates the foundation of the prestigious force and also pays tribute to the indomitable courage, spirit, and unwavering devotion exemplified by ITBP in safeguarding the borders of our country. He said that the commitment and tireless efforts of the ‘Himveers’ reflect the core ethos of the ITBP, which are professionalism, excellence, and a sense of duty.

While recalling the accomplishments of the Force, including deployment in Afghanistan, UN security missions, and combating left-wing extremism, the Governor advised them to continue performing their duties professionally, adopt modern technologies, remain ever-vigilant and contribute to Prime Minister’s vision of Developed India@2047.

Reminding the personnel of the Vibrant Border Village programme initiated by the Prime Minister of India,  Narendra Modi, the Governor advised them to instill a sense of security among the Indigenous population. He urged them to strengthen goodwill among the local population towards the ‘Himveers’ and provide every possible assistance to the villagers and district administration so that development reaches the first villages.

ITBP North East Frontier Inspector General, Dr. Akun Sabharwal also spoke on the occasion.

