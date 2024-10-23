Arunachal: Banded krait spotted in a residential colony in seijosa, Rescue and Released

SEIJOSA- A venomous banded krait found in a residential colony in seijosa, but safely rescued & released back into its natural habitat, near Pakker Tiger Reserve.

On Tuesday night, residents of Niti Darlong colony in Seijosa alerted the Arunachal Forest Department about a banded krait spotted in their area.

A rescue team comprising forest officers and the WTI team from the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) was immediately dispatched to the location. They discovered the snake on the verandah of a house and safely removed it using a snake hook.

The team commended the residents for seeking assistance instead of attempting to handle the situation themselves. They highlighted the importance of remaining calm and prioritising public safety to prevent any untoward incidents.

The snake was later released back into its natural habitat, near Pakker Tiger Reserve (PTR).

A highly venomous snake, the banded krait is easily distinguished by the striking black and yellow bands around its body. This nocturnal species usually exhibits a calm temperament and typically grows to an average length of 3 to 4 feet. Its diet primarily consists of other snakes, fish, frogs, and rodents.

Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Manager & Head, CBRC, said, “Rescuing venomous snakes requires both patience and skill. We are happy to see more people choosing to make a conscious decision to call the forest department in such situations instead of taking matters into their own hands, demonstrating a growing awareness and sensitivity towards these often-misunderstood reptiles.”

Satyaprakash Singh, IFS, DFO, Pakke Tiger Reserve, said, “The safe rescue and release of the banded krait is a great example of how people and wildlife in PTR can coexist peacefully when there is mutual respect and understanding. We encourage more responsible actions like this, and PTR is dedicated to supporting wildlife rescue and ensuring the safety of all villagers.”