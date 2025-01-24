ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Organizes Road Safety Awareness Activities in Schools

These initiatives aimed to raise awareness about road safety and encourage students to adopt responsible road behaviour.

Last Updated: January 24, 2025
1 minute read
NAHARLAGUN- As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, themed “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha,” the ICR Naharlagun Police organized an essay competition at VKV School, Nirjuli, and a drawing and painting competition at APP Welfare Pre-Primary School, Naharlagun on Thursday.

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, who showcased their creativity and innovative ideas on road safety. Through these activities, the young participants underscored the importance of adhering to road safety rules to prevent accidents and safeguard lives.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, commended the students’ efforts and highlighted the importance of such awareness programs in shaping responsible citizens.

He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to promoting road safety through sustained campaigns.

