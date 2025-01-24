Arunachal: Massive Wildfire Breaks Out below Sakgyur village in Tawang 

SAKGYUR/LUMLA- A massive wildfire erupted this morning between 10:00 and 10:30 AM in the river belt of Tawang Chu River below Sagkyur village, under Pamakhar Circle of Lungla Sub-Division, Arunachal Pradesh. The fire quickly spread, posing a significant threat to Sagkyur and nearby villages.

Timely intervention by the Lumla administration, with the support of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Lumla, Indian Army personnel from the Tawang Brigade, local police, and residents, successfully contained the fire near the village and residential buildings, preventing potential loss of lives and property.

Despite these efforts, the wildfire in the jungle continues to burn due to the challenging terrain of steep mountains and dense, inaccessible forest. All agencies are on high alert to prevent further spread of the fire.

Incharge Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Lungla, Ama Nungnu Mara, and District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) of Tawang, Genden Tsomu, are leading the coordination efforts on-site.

Officers from the Indian Army, State Police, SSB, BRO, and the Forest Department are actively monitoring the situation and working to bring the fire under control.

The administration urges the public to stay vigilant and report any further developments or incidents to the authorities immediately. Villagers are advised to prioritize safety and cooperate with the response teams to ensure swift action.

This is a developing story, Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.