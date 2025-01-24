ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor flags off Geykar Sinyi Marathon

Geykar Sinyi Marathon event will highlight the ‘Lake,’ which has mythological and tourism importance: Governor

Arunachal: Governor flags off Geykar Sinyi Marathon

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) flagged off the maiden episode of Geykar Sinyi Marathon from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th January 2025. The 14-kilometer Marathon, which culminated in the famed Geykar Sinyi Lake, popularly known as Ganga Lake, was organized to commemorate National Tourism Day 2025.

The Governor commended the Tourism Department for the initiative and said that the event will highlight the ‘Lake,’ which has mythological and tourism importance.

He also said that the Marathon will promote good health and a positive vibe amongst the participants and citizens of the Capital Complex.

The Governor suggested organizing a mini-marathon of 5 km for veterans. He also recommended involving political leaders and elders in these physical activities, which will promote a healthy lifestyle and inspire the younger generation.

State Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa said the marathon aims to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s pristine natural beauty, promote fitness and foster tourism as a vital sector of the State’s economy.

Large numbers of running enthusiasts including senior lady officers participated in the 14-kilometre run.

