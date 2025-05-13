ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Ushering in New Era of Livestock Development in Siang District

Last Updated: 13/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

JOMLO MONGKU, SIANG DISTRICT | A significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s livestock sector was achieved today with the inauguration of the region’s first semi-intensive Mithun rearing unit at Jomlo Mongku village, Siang District.

The initiative was formally launched by  P. N. Thungon, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, amidst much enthusiasm from local villagers and stakeholders.

The project is a collaborative effort supported by the ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Medziphema, Nagaland, and is poised to revolutionize Mithun husbandry practices through sustainable and scientific approaches.

Speaking at the event, Tadang Tamut, Chairman of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, emphasized the collective efforts of 14 villages that have come together under this initiative.

Notably, six of these villages have received barbed wire support to develop Mithun enclosures, while Jomlo Mongku, Pangkeng, and Mori have already operationalized semi-intensive rearing units.

Deputy Commissioner P. N. Thungon lauded the villagers and the Federation for their dedication, and commended ICAR-NRCM for its continued technical and infrastructural support.

He remarked that this initiative not only promises to boost the rural economy but also marks a shift toward modern, climate-resilient livestock practices.

To further support the grassroots initiative, the Deputy Commissioner distributed two bundles of Mithun ropes to the villagers, promoting hands-on capacity building.

With over 14,000 Mithuns in the Rumgong Sub-Division alone, this model holds significant potential to enhance livelihood security, reduce grazing pressure on forests, and establish Arunachal Pradesh as a leader in sustainable Mithun farming.

