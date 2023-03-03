Itanagar: Arunachal Youth Parliament’s 2-day symposium begins

ITANAGAR- A two-day state-level symposium organized by the Arunachal Youth Parliament in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, GoAP began here at the Water Resource Department Auditorium Hall today.

Organized under the theme ‘Reimagining our futures together: Youths as agents of change,’ the symposium is being attended by students, and research scholars from various colleges and higher education institutes from across the capital complex region.

Addressing the inaugural session, Deputy Speaker-Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte said youths are the only game-changers in the nation and therefore they need to have different mindsets from the common people.

Pongte while reiterating the Prime Minister’s mission to make India a Vishwa Guru (world leaver) by 2047, called upon the gathering to move forward with the PM’s ‘panchpran’ or five pledges to fulfill the dreams of our freedom fighters in the next 25 years.

Briefing touching upon the session topic ‘Youth unemployment challenge in Arunachal and the role of APPSC,’ the deputy speaker urged the youths to consider the dignity of labor and take up job and business ventures in the manual labor segment too. He urged them to resourcefully use the state’s resources and generate an economy.

On the ‘Indigenous Rights and the Chakma-Hajong Imbroglio: Emerging Realities and Democratic Solutions’ topic, Pongte said over the years the Chakma-Hajong imbroglio has transformed and that it requires a different method of approach now.

He also spoke about the consequences of youth substance abuse and suggested them youth discuss the drug menace as it is the disease that is taking down the state and the nation as a whole.

Attending as the guest of honor, Mama Natung, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs advised the youths to embrace ‘Responsibility, accountability and ownership’ within themselves to see the change in society.

Stating that the program is a way forward for the future of the state, he requested the organizers to submit the symposium proceedings to the Government so that the thoughts of the 21st century reach Govt’s policy-making level.

Highlighting the success of the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan, he advocated for the conservation of wildlife which contributes immensely to the ecosystem.

He also asked the gathering to pledge not to eat wild meat, especially of the birds.

Youth Parliament President Prem Camdir Tallang said that the Arunachal Youth Parliament is a platform where youth could interact with the policymakers. Some visions may not be clear and may not be in sync with the govt therefore such platforms are the need of the hour so that the burning issues of the state may be discussed.

He also asked the participants to be tolerant of the ideas of the panelists and fellow delegates and to attend the program with an open mind.

The two-day symposium will see a host of panelists including Dr. Nani Bath-RGU Professor, Bamang Tago-Chairman Arunachal Citizens Rights, Tobom Dai-former AAPSU GS, SIC Gumjum Haider, ANSU President Nabam Dodum and parent representatives from both supporters and opposers of APPSC Null and Void committee.

Earlier, organizing convenor Keyom Doni welcomed the gathering while organizing chairman Vikash dada delivered the vote of thanks.