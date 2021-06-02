Itanagar: Through Testing, Tracing and Vaccination we can stop the virus from spreading- Tame Phassang 

ITANAGAR: While interacting with the people in vaccination centres, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang urged them to maintain the SOPs and lend a hand with the health team for the successful completion of the process. “Testing, Tracing and Vaccination” are some of the important steps through which we can stop the virus from spreading further, stated IMC Mayor Tame Phassang.

In view of the extension of the lockdown from June 1 to 7 next and ongoing COVID-19 testing as well as vaccination of 18-45 age groups, Mayor -Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang visited various testing and vaccination centres of the Itanagar Capital Region to take stock of the situation.

During his visit, Mayor appreciated the Health team for their dedication and selfless service for the state and nation as a whole.’ This is a tough time for everyone, and we can only defeat this virus by fighting together and extending support to our health team, administration and police for the successful conduct of testing, tracing and vaccination process’ stated Phassang.

Earlier, Mayor also met and interacted with the Frontline Warriors (Multi-task workers, drivers) of the IMC who collect our garbages’ daily from sectors and different wards risking their lives in the pandemic. When enquired it has been learnt that they didn’t get their salaries on time and facing lots difficulties in this pandemic’ informed Mayor while assuring to confer immediately and all possible help.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the hardship being faced by the members of the All Capital Complex Commercial Transport Welfare Association (ACCCTWA) Mayor IMC Tame Phassang contributed essential commodities to the family members of the association.