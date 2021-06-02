Army Chief Reviews Security in the Kashmir Valley

NEW DELHI- General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is on a two day visit to Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the UT.

On arrival at Srinagar, the Army Chief, accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation and the measures being taken to identify & target the over ground workers’ (OGWs) network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks. Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate surrender of local terrorists were also discussed.

While interacting with troops, the COAS expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic. He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. Later, the COAS was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.

The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the Civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other Security agencies in projecting a ‘Whole of Government’ approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT.

In the evening, the COAS called on the Hon’ble Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and discussed the emerging challenges and road map for long term peace in J&K. The LG appreciated the role played by the Indian Army in restoring and preserving peace in the UT and providing aid to the civil authorities against the COVID 19 pandemic.