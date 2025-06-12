Fatal Crash of Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad Claims over 200 Lives

AHMEDABAD— A scheduled Air India international flight, AI 171 destined for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport this afternoon, striking a residential building in the Meghani Nagar neighbourhood. The tragedy unfolded just as the aircraft climbed to approximately 625 feet and lost communication less than one minute into its flight

Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple explosions, and distressing footage showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as it crashed into a hostel near B.J. Medical College

242 people were on board (230 passengers, including 11 children, and 12 crew) . As per Media report, at least 204 bodies have been recovered so far. Reports indicate there was 1 survivor, possibly a passenger who escaped through an emergency exit, though the individual’s condition remains critical . Five residents at the crash site are confirmed deceased, with several others injured and hospitalized .

Firefighters, ambulance teams, the CISF, NDRF, and army personnel responded swiftly to control the blaze and manage rescue operations. Over 70 fire engines were reportedly deployed. Ahmedabad Airport halted all flight operations temporarily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “heartbreaking beyond words,” while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as “devastating,” noting 53 British nationals were aboard. King Charles also expressed deep shock, offering prayers and praising the heroic first responders.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expresses his heartfelt condolences on the tragic Air India flight accident. In his message, the Chief Minister said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of precious lives in the Air India flight tragedy in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We share in their grief and stand in solidarity during this painful time.”

He further added, “May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength and courage to the families and loved ones of those who have perished in this tragic incident.” The State Government joins the nation in mourning this loss and offers prayers for all those affected.

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran confirmed coordination with emergency services and support for affected families. The DGCA has launched a formal investigation, with UK and Indian technical teams working alongside Boeing representatives

This is the first-ever fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marking a grim milestone in aviation history.