Reliance Contribution to National Exchequer Rises to Rs 2.16 Lakh Crore in FY26

NEW DELHI- Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has reported that its total contribution to India’s national exchequer increased to Rs 2,16,472 crore during the financial year 2025-26, according to figures released in the company’s latest annual reporting documents.

The company stated that the contribution, which includes taxes, duties, levies and other statutory payments, registered a 2.95% increase over the previous financial year’s contribution of Rs 2,10,269 crore.

According to the report, Reliance’s contribution to government revenues over the last decade has crossed Rs 15 lakh crore, positioning the conglomerate among India’s largest contributors to public finances.

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The company’s Value Added Statement for FY2025-26 indicated that out of a total value addition of Rs 4,63,448 crore, the largest share — Rs 2,16,472 crore, or 46.7% — went towards the national exchequer.

The statement further outlined the allocation of the remaining value created during the year. According to the report, Rs 1,63,815 crore was reinvested into the business and operations, while Rs 43,152 crore was paid to providers of debt. Employee benefits accounted for Rs 30,318 crore, while providers of equity capital received Rs 7,443 crore. The company also reported spending Rs 2,248 crore towards corporate social responsibility initiatives during the fiscal year.

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The report described the figures as reflective of “responsible growth,” noting that for every Rs 100 of value created by the company, approximately Rs 47 went to the government in the form of taxes and other payments.

The disclosures form part of Reliance Industries’ Integrated Annual Report for FY2025-26, which includes financial statements, value-added assessments and details regarding corporate contributions across sectors of the economy.