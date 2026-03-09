Delhi Park Assault on Northeast Women Sparks Outrage

NEW DELHI- Two minors were apprehended on Monday in connection with the alleged assault on a woman from Manipur who objected to harassment by a group of men at a park in south Delhi, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near a park close to the Saket District Court complex. According to preliminary information, the woman from Manipur and her friend, a third-gender person from Assam, were taking a walk in the park when a group of men allegedly passed remarks directed at them.

Police said the situation escalated after one of the victims objected to the comments.

“When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out and the accused allegedly assaulted her,” a police officer said.

Authorities confirmed that two minors have been apprehended in connection with the case. Efforts are ongoing to identify and trace other individuals involved in the alleged assault.

Sources said the victims had also faced similar verbal harassment in the area on previous occasions, raising concerns about repeated incidents targeting individuals from the Northeast.

The incident has drawn criticism from political leaders and members of the Northeast community, who have highlighted concerns about racial discrimination faced by people from the region in other parts of the country.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the alleged racial harassment and assault involving a woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam near the Saket District Court Complex in New Delhi. Calling the incident disturbing, he said racism and violence against people from the Northeast have no place in society.

In a message shared on social media, Singh said that citizens from the Northeast must feel safe and respected in every part of the country. He urged authorities to ensure a swift investigation and strict action against those responsible for the alleged attack.

The incident has also revived discussions around racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in metropolitan cities.

In a separate case earlier this year, police arrested a couple after three women from Arunachal Pradesh filed a complaint alleging racial abuse and intimidation in south Delhi. The accused, identified as Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh Jain, were taken into custody following an FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Police said the investigation into the latest incident is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings.