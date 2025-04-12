BJP Arunachal Organizes State-Level Workshop on Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan 2025 in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday organized a State-Level Workshop on the Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan – 2025 at the party headquarters in Itanagar, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Home Minister Mama Natung paid glowing tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, stating that he not only framed the Constitution but also fortified the nation through his enduring principles. Natung criticized the Congress party for misleading the public by claiming that the BJP is against the Constitution, a claim he strongly refuted.

“BJP has always upheld the Constitution, while Congress has misused it for vote bank politics,” Natung said, urging party workers to counter such narratives at the grassroots.

On the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, the minister clarified that the rules under the Act are being framed in line with High Court directives. He emphasized that the Act is aimed at protecting religious practices in the state and is not directed against any particular faith. He asserted that the Act would not be repealed but amended in the people’s interest.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong, in his presidential address, described Dr. Ambedkar as a tireless crusader for social justice and lambasted the Congress for allegedly sidelining Ambedkar’s legacy. Moyong announced that a 10-day campaign under the Samman Abhiyan 2025 will run from April 14 to 25, featuring events and awareness drives at district, mandal, and booth levels.

Moyong also voiced strong support for the “One Nation, One Election” initiative, calling it a visionary reform to streamline governance and electoral processes.

State General Secretary Tadar Niglar, the Convener of the Samman Abhiyan 2025, detailed the objectives of the campaign and highlighted the BJP’s efforts in promoting Ambedkar’s constitutional ideals. In his presentation, titled “From Neglect to Reverence,” he accused the Congress of betraying Ambedkar’s legacy while praising the BJP for honoring it.

During the technical session, National Resource Person Arun Halder spoke on “BJP vs Congress: A Tale of Constitutional Integrity vs Constitutional Sabotage.” He chronicled Congress’s actions during the Emergency and accused the party of manipulating constitutional provisions, contrasting this with BJP’s efforts to uphold democratic values and social justice.

The workshop was attended by MLA Mutchu Mithi, former Minister Taba Tedir, State Office Bearers, Morcha heads, district leaders, and a large number of BJP workers. Gumsen Lollen, State Kisan Morcha President, welcomed the gathering, while Taying Shakuntala delivered the vote of thanks.