Arunachal: CS’s Landmark Visit to Zemithang Signals Boost for Border Development and Tourism

ZEMITHANG- In a major push for inclusive development and strategic governance in border regions, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Manish Kumar Gupta, made his first official visit to Zemithang, a remote yet vital area near the Indo-China border in Tawang district.

Accompanied by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu, ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, EAC Tawang Tsering Choedon, Circle Officer Deewan Mara, Gaon Burahs, PRI members, and local dignitaries, the Chief Secretary engaged closely with the community and administrative leaders to review ongoing development initiatives and explore avenues for future growth.

The visit included inspections of significant locations such as the Sangetsar Lake, Khendzemane, and the revered 12th-century Gorsam Stupa, reflecting the region’s deep cultural and spiritual heritage.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at Tajang and Dutta Village in LSD

Emphasizing Zemithang’s tourism potential, Gupta highlighted opportunities for promoting spiritual, cultural, historical, and adventure tourism as a means to boost local economy and connectivity.

A key part of the visit was a development review meeting with departmental heads to assess progress on infrastructure, service delivery, and administrative efficiency.

Also Read- Arunachal Empowers SHGs for Urban Services Under AMRUT Mitra Phase III

The Chief Secretary underscored the need for cleanliness, panchayat empowerment, and environmentally sustainable practices, urging collaborative efforts to unlock Zemithang’s unique potential.

Further aligning with Arunachal Pradesh’s sustainability goals, Gupta inspected the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) managed by the Jemeithang Waste Management Committee, praising the community’s proactive role in waste segregation and eco-conscious living. He assured continued administrative support to scale up the region’s environmental initiatives.

Also Read- Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village to Emerge as Cultural Tourism Hub

This high-level visit not only reaffirms the government’s commitment to border area development but also strengthens the vision of equitable, grassroots-driven progress across all corners of the state.