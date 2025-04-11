Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at Tajang and Dutta Village in LSD

ZIRO- The District Administration, Lower Subansiri District has successfully conducted Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 Camps on 10th and 11th of April, 2025 at Tajang Village and Dutta Village respectively, with a huge turnout of beneficiaries availing various services provided by the various departments of the district.

A total of 128 beneficiaries were distributed free yarn under Chief Ministers’ Indigenous Textile Promotion Scheme 2023-24 by the Department of Textile and Handicrafts.

The Various Agricultural tools and seeds were distributed under RKVY by the Department of Agriculture.

Also Read- Arunachal Empowers SHGs for Urban Services Under AMRUT Mitra Phase III

The Health Department conducted free tests of various diseases, including Sugar, Pressure, Malaria etc.

The Department of Forest, Hapoli Forest Division distributed free saplings to villagers and sensitized them about the importances of afforestation.

The Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris were also participated in the camps for providing their signatures on various application forms.

Throughout the camps, all the participating departments actively raised awareness about their respective schemes and freely distributed related materials and brochures.

As per report of Mrs Mide Bage, Circle Officer, Ziro, a total of 1162 villagers were benefited from the services provided by various government department during the two-day SAD 2.0 Camps.