Arunachal Empowers SHGs for Urban Services Under AMRUT Mitra Phase III

ITANAGAR- In a significant stride towards inclusive urban governance and livelihood generation, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Phase III of the AMRUT Mitra Program.

The initiative entrusts SHGs with key responsibilities in water quality testing and public park maintenance across urban areas of the state.

Under the first MoU, SHGs will undertake community-level water testing using Field Testing Kits (FTKs), while also assisting in the collection of water samples for institutional testing at certified laboratories. Members underwent field orientation and hands-on training at the 7 MLD Water Treatment Plant in Senki View, Itanagar, where they were trained in using FTKs, identifying contaminants, and handling water samples.

Also Read- SJVN Releases ₹269.98 Crore Land Compensation for Etalin HEP (3097 MW)

The second MoU focuses on cleaning and maintaining public parks and playgrounds, assigning SHGs duties such as daily sanitation, record keeping, planting trees, and beautifying public spaces with thematic wall paintings and graffiti. These creative initiatives will reflect themes of water conservation, local folklore, and the objectives of the AMRUT 2.0 mission.

To enable efficient service delivery, the SHGs were equipped with essential tools including water testing kits, grass shredders, dustbins, safety kits, and other cleaning materials.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Bust Two Interstate Drug Rackets

The MoUs are valid for a period of 12 months, during which SHGs will receive monthly incentive payments based on certified performance reports. For water testing, reports must be verified by chemists or lab technicians from the State Water Quality Testing Laboratory under the Department of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS). Park maintenance work will be reviewed and certified by the Executive Engineer of the Urban Local Bodies.

The agreements were formally signed in the presence of Hano Takka, Director of Urban Local Bodies, who urged SHG members to approach their responsibilities with dedication. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting community-led initiatives. Chokia Pordung, Executive Engineer, also attended the event and will oversee the technical validation of park maintenance tasks.

Also Read- Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village to Emerge as Cultural Tourism Hub

This move marks a progressive step in strengthening citizen participation in urban management, promoting not just sustainable development but also community ownership of essential urban services.