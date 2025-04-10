ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Two Interstate Drug Rackets

Four peddlers including three women arrested with heroin and cash.

Last Updated: 10/04/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Two Interstate Drug Rackets

NAHARLAGUN- In a significant breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Naharlagun Police have dismantled two major interstate drug networks operating within the Capital Region.

The operations led to the arrest of four drug peddlers — including three women — and the seizure of 53.13 grams of suspected heroin and ₹1,25,000 in cash, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

Raid 1: Husband-Wife Duo from Assam Caught

On April 9, acting on credible intelligence, a police team conducted a raid at Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun. The operation resulted in the arrest of Rana Thapa (29) and his wife Yami Rabo (25), both residents of Gogamukh, Dhemaji district, Assam.

The team recovered:

  • 25 plastic vials containing 28.73 grams of suspected heroin
  • ₹45,000 in cash
  • A case has been registered under Naharlagun PS Case No. 50/25 under Sections 21(b)/27/27A of the NDPS Act.

Raid 2: Two Sisters Nabbed with Narcotics

Earlier, on April 8, the police raided a residence in Naharlagun and arrested Dulena Begum (33) and Amirjan Begum (36), sisters hailing from Laluk, Assam. They are daughters of Md. Ambir Hussain.

  • Seizures include:
  • 4 grams of suspected heroin
  • ₹80,000 in cash

This case has been registered under Naharlagun PS Case No. 49/25, invoking Sections 31(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act.

Both operations were led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun PS, and executed by a team comprising: SI Vivek Linggi, ASI Iter Ngomdir, HC Kanto Samyor, HC K. Mosi, HC P. Tari, Ct. D. Borah, L/Ct. R. Samyor, Ct. Doge Doke, Ct. I. Basar, Ct. T. Kagung, and Ct. Kalung Raja.

The raids were conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath and under the active supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Rishi Longdo.

SP Mihin Gambo commended the police team for their swift and effective action, stating, “The fight against the drug menace will continue with unwavering determination. We are committed to protecting our youth from the scourge of substance abuse.”

