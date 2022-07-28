Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to Shimpam Shingnaisui, Assistant Commandant and Adhish Singh, Assistant Commandant of 33 Battalion and Ramesh Chand, Inspector, A Coy 8 Battalion (Then deployed in 33 Battalion) of Indo Tibetan Border Police at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th July 2022.

The Governor cited the officers for their commendable performance in handling of the onerous security responsibilities of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar and for setting a high professional standard in displaying professionalism, pro-activeness, integrity, commitment and good managerial skills

Shyam Mehrotra, Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Itanagar and Manish Kumar, Commandant, 33 Battalion, ITBP were present on the occasion.