Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

July 28, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to  Shimpam Shingnaisui, Assistant Commandant and  Adhish Singh, Assistant Commandant of 33 Battalion and Ramesh Chand, Inspector, A Coy 8 Battalion (Then deployed in 33 Battalion) of Indo Tibetan Border Police at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th July 2022.

The Governor cited the officers for their commendable performance in handling of the onerous security responsibilities of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar and for setting a high professional standard in displaying professionalism, pro-activeness, integrity, commitment and good managerial skills

Shyam Mehrotra, Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Itanagar and  Manish Kumar, Commandant, 33 Battalion, ITBP were present on the occasion.

Related Articles
Tags
July 28, 2022
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Itanagar: Arunachal man goes missing in Guwahati

Itanagar: Arunachal man goes missing in Guwahati

July 7, 2022
Arunachal: APSLSA Organizes Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

Arunachal: APSLSA Organises Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: IMC mayor inspected under construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

Arunachal: IMC mayor inspected under construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

July 4, 2022
Arunachal earned Rs. 127 through sale of Surplus power in the Power market

Arunachal earned Rs. 127 through sale of Surplus power in the Power market

June 29, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected ongoing approach road and site for SWMP

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected approach road and site for SWMP

June 26, 2022
Itanagar: Mother’s Vision organised Walkathon on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

Itanagar: Mother’s Vision organised Walkathon on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

June 26, 2022
Itanagar: APYC protests against Agnipath Scheme

Itanagar: APYC protests against Agnipath Scheme

June 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

June 17, 2022
Itanagar: National Monuments Authority Chairman calls on the Governor

Itanagar: National Monuments Authority Chairman calls on the Governor

June 17, 2022
‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

June 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button