Itanagar: IMC conducts 5th Business Meeting

Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC conducts 5th Business Meeting

ITANAGAR–   The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) conducted its 15th Business Meeting, chaired by Mayor Tamme Phassang, to discuss various issues and make decisions for the betterment of the IMC and the state as a whole here on Wednesday at IMC Conference Hall.

During the meeting, Mayor Tamme Phassang called upon the corporators and IMC officials to work together for the improvement of the IMC jurisdiction and the state. One of the pressing issues discussed was the insufficient ground staff, resulting in difficulties in keeping the city clean. Although the IMC possesses machinery and equipment, the shortage of manpower has impeded effective waste management. To overcome this challenge, the IMC plans to recruit over 200 additional staff members shortly, stated Phassang.

Mayor Phassang also shared that the state government has provided a grant of Rs 7.50 crore to the IMC. This grant will be utilized judiciously to address the manpower shortage and ensure that the IMC fulfills its responsibilities without incurring any liabilities.

In an effort to enforce the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, the IMC has decided to delegate certain rights to ward members under the supervision of respective ward corporators. This empowerment will enable ward members to impose penalties on individuals who violate the court orders regarding littering in public places, informed Mayor.

Stating that, Phassang also informed that, IMC plans to conduct a comprehensive survey for house numbering within its wards. This initiative aims to maintain accurate records of the total population residing in each ward and provide information about individuals living in specific buildings or rented rooms. Such data will contribute to improved management and administration within the IMC.

Mayor Tamme Phassang also urged residents of the IMC jurisdiction to exercise caution during the monsoon season. He advised against unnecessary travel unless in case of emergencies and emphasized the need for extra precautions for those residing near hills and riverbanks to prevent any untoward incidents.

The 15th Business Meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, all corporators, the Commissioner of IMC-Likha Tejji  and IMC officials.

