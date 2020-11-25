Arunachal: NCC Group Commander called on CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Brigadier AS Kasana, Group Commander NCC, Tezpur Group called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

In the meeting, CM assured full cooperation of the state government in completion of National Cadets Corps Academy to be constructed in Balijan.

To strengthen NCC in the state, CM assured to provide support for manpower, resources and infrastructural support.

He also extended cooperation of the state government in motivating the youths of the state to join NCC.

The meeting also discussed incentives to NCC “C” certificate holders in the police recruitment exams of the state government.