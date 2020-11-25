Arunachal Panchayat Election: IGP (L&O ) reviews security preparedness

ZIRO: Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O) PHQ Itanagar visited Ziro, lower subansiri district in order to take stock of security preparedness in regard to upcoming Panchayat Elections 2020.

He chaired a meeting at conference hall of SP office Ziro, Lower Subansiri district. The meeting was attended by SP Ziro Harsh Indora, SP Kamle Rahul Gupta, SP Kra-Daadi Dusu Kaling , Dy SP Kra-Daadi Torum Makcha, Dy SP Kurung Kumey Kuru Tatung and Dy SP Ziro Tasi Darang.

In the meeting all aspects of security arrangement for upcoming Panchayat elections were discussed which covered manpower requirement, number of polling stations and their sensitivity, communication on ground etc. for districts Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Dadi and Kamle.

During the meeting he talked about possibilities of law and order situations that are likely to arise in some parts of these districts and instructed to deal with them in free and fair manner without compromising on security.

Following this IGP L&O also conducted sampark sabha with all police personnel of Lower Subansiri District and patiently heard the grievances placed by many personnel and gave assurance to them to look into their grievances. During the events, IGP L&O was accompanied by Sh. Harsh Indora , SP Ziro Lower Subansiri.