Arunachal: APBC Records 89 Bird Species at Nongsaya Lake During Biodiversity Survey in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC), in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), Namsai Division, conducted a two-day bird watch survey at Nongsaya Lake and the surrounding Jona forest areas, reaffirming the region’s status as a key biodiversity hotspot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Founded in 2012, APBC has been at the forefront of bird conservation efforts in the state. The recent survey was led by APBC President and State Green Guardian Awardee Koj Mama, along with a team of avid birders and nature enthusiasts.

During the survey, the team recorded an impressive 89 different bird species, including the Oriental Darter, Lesser Adjutant, Blossom-headed Parakeet, Pale-chinned Blue Flycatcher, Chestnut-capped Babbler, and Yellow-bellied Warbler. In addition to the avian diversity, several rare butterfly species were also documented — most notably the elusive Assam Pasa — highlighting the ecological richness of the region.

Nongsaya Lake, located just 9 kilometers from Namsai town in the Jona region, is surrounded by dense green forests and is a natural habitat for migratory birds. Koj Mama emphasized the lake’s ecological value, stating, “With proper infrastructure and planned eco-development, Nongsaya Lake could emerge as a global bird watching destination while supporting environmental education, community livelihood, and conservation efforts.”

He further stressed that the lake holds immense potential for eco-tourism, sustainable fishing, recreation, and as a migratory bird sanctuary. The site also plays a critical role in the preservation of regional watersheds and the monitoring of ecological health through migratory bird patterns.

Mama highlighted the importance of involving local communities and youth in conservation initiatives, describing bird watching not only as a tool for awareness but also as a sustainable livelihood opportunity. The APBC team is advocating for the lake’s development into a green tourism and conservation hub, which could significantly benefit both the environment and local economy.

This survey stands as a testament to the ecological significance of Namsai district and sets the foundation for long-term biodiversity research, conservation planning, and sustainable development in the region.