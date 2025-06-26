Arunachal: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Conducts Ward Inspections, Vows to Address Sanitation Workers’ Grievances

ITANAGAR- In a strong push for grassroots-level governance and field accountability, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang conducted an extensive inspection of multiple municipal wards today, accompanied by IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, corporators, engineers, and field officials.

The inspection covered Ward Nos. 17, 14, 4, and 2, where the team directly interacted with ground-level sanitation staff to understand their operational challenges, wage concerns, and infrastructure needs.

Sanitation workers voiced serious concerns over meagre salaries despite their physically demanding responsibilities. “We work from early morning, cleaning the city’s garbage, yet our wages are barely enough to survive,” one worker expressed emotionally to the Mayor.

Moved by the workers’ dedication, Mayor Phassang assured that their issues would be taken up at the highest levels of government.

“I have immense respect for the hard work of our IMC ground staff,” he said. “I will personally raise the matter with Deputy CM Chowna Mein and Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji to push for fair compensation.”

In addition to ward visits, Mayor Phassang also inspected the Ganga Daily Market, where he raised serious concerns about traffic congestion, limited parking facilities, and overall cleanliness. He emphasized the need for multi-departmental coordination to improve public infrastructure and hygiene in high-footfall market zones.

The inspection reflects IMC’s renewed focus on responsive urban governance, worker welfare, and public-space management, aligning with broader smart city and citizen-first policies.