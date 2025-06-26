Arunachal: Chowna Mein Urges Legislators to Embrace Continuous Learning at APLA Orientation Programme

ITANAGAR– Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, addressed Members of the Eighth Legislative Assembly today at the inaugural session of a two-day Orientation Programme organized at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), calling upon MLAs to adopt a spirit of lifelong learning to better serve their constituents and strengthen democratic governance.

In his address, Mein stressed that legislators, as the primary architects of policy, must continually upgrade their understanding of legislative processes, governance frameworks, and people-centric policymaking.

“As elected representatives, we carry the aspirations of both our constituencies and our State,” he noted, underlining the critical role of the Assembly as the highest law-making body in Arunachal Pradesh.

Calling for constructive debates and informed discussions, Mein highlighted the value of orientation programmes in enhancing the effectiveness and knowledge of lawmakers. He encouraged all legislators—especially first-time MLAs—to thoroughly acquaint themselves with Assembly procedures, including drafting substantive questions, private member resolutions, and engaging actively in the law-making process.

As the senior-most MLA in the State, Mein also invoked the legacy of Nokmey Namati, Arunachal’s first Speaker, urging legislators to appreciate the evolution of democratic governance in the State and draw inspiration from its institutional history.

The programme is jointly organized by APLA, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), and the Lok Sabha Secretariat, and aims to empower MLAs with essential skills and legislative tools.

Mein lauded the efforts of Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and PRIDE Director Prashant Kumar Mallick, along with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats, for facilitating the much-needed knowledge-sharing initiative.

The session was attended by Ministers, MLAs, APLA Secretary Tadar Meena, senior officials, and experts from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats.