Arunachal: KVK East Siang Organizes Kharif Krishak Sammelan at NICRA Village Silluk to Promote Climate-Resilient Farming

Farmers actively participated in the planting of dragon fruit cuttings, marking a step toward the introduction of high-value, climate-resilient crops in East Siang.

Last Updated: 26/06/2025
PASIGHAT-  The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang, successfully conducted a one-day Kharif Krishak Sammelan at NICRA village Silluk on 25th June 2025, focusing on the promotion of climate-resilient agriculture and adoption of innovative cropping systems suitable for the region’s agro-climatic conditions.

A major highlight of the programme was the demonstration of dragon fruit cultivation (pink flesh variety) under the NICRA (National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture) initiative.

Farmers actively participated in the planting of dragon fruit cuttings, marking a step toward the introduction of high-value, climate-resilient crops in East Siang.

The event was graced by several eminent dignitaries including Dr. S.N. Puri, Former Vice Chancellor, CAU (I), Dr. P. Debnath, Dean, CHF, Pasighat, and Dr. Girish Chand, Dean, COA, Pasighat. Local leaders such as the Gaon Buras, Village Secretary, and a large number of participating farmers also attended the event.

In his inaugural address, Dr. S.N. Puri emphasized the growing importance of climate-smart agriculture and identified dragon fruit as a promising crop for the region’s farmers. He urged the farming community to stay engaged with KVK for access to science-based agricultural innovations.

The Sammelan featured technical sessions by experts from the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) and the College of Agriculture (COA), covering key topics such as:

  • Citrus rejuvenation and dieback management
  • Package of practices for oil palm and millets
  • Plant protection strategies for kharif crops

Local leaders and farmers appreciated the joint efforts of KVK, CHF, and COA in conducting outreach and training activities that enhance rural livelihoods.

A member of a local Self Help Group (SHG) shared a success story highlighting how knowledge from KVK and academic institutions enabled villagers to take up poultry farming, polyhouse vegetable cultivation, and mushroom production—leading to improved incomes and food security.

To further strengthen nutrition and crop diversity, finger millet (variety MR-6) and foxtail millet (GPUF-3) seeds were distributed among farmers.

The Sammelan witnessed active participation from 65 farmers, reaffirming their commitment to learning and adopting innovative agricultural practices in the face of climate change.

