“One Nation, One Election: Arunachal Youth Debate the Path to Viksit Bharat”

ITANAGAR- The Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, serving as the District Nodal Institute for Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP) 2025, in collaboration with the NSS Cell DNGC and the NYKS, Itanagar, has commenced the District Nodal Round Competition.

The event is themed “One Nation, One Election: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat” and is being held on 22nd and 23rd March 2025 in the college’s Conference Hall.

The first day of the competition saw the enthusiastic participation of about 50 youths, each delivering a compelling three-minute speech on the central theme. The event is meticulously organized by Mr. Botem Moyong, Assistant Professor of Mathematics and the District Nodal Officer for ICR VBYP 2025, alongside Dr. Chalak Lowang (Assistant Professor, Political Science), Mr. Hevojit Deka (Assistant Professor, Education), and Dr. Bombi Riram (Assistant Professor, Education).

In the initial Registration Round of VBYP 2025, 268 participants from across eight districts of Arunachal Pradesh—namely Itanagar Capital Region, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor, Kamle, Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, and Kra Daadi—submitted one-minute video entries on the topic “What does Viksit Bharat mean to you?” From these, the top 150 participants were selected for the ongoing District Nodal Round, where they are presenting extended speeches on the theme “One Nation, One Election: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat.”

Out of the 150 participants, the top 10 winners will advance to the State Level Championship, to be hosted at the State Assembly, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was graced by Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC and the Chief Guest, who articulated the vision of a developed India by 2047. He emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and pride in the nation’s cultural heritage as foundational pillars for national progress.

Dr. A.K. Mishra, State Liaison Officer of the State NSS Cell, DH&TE, GoAP, served as the Guest of Honor. He motivated the youth to engage actively in initiatives like VBYP 2025, fostering the spirit of nation-building.

Mr. Botem Moyong, the District Nodal Officer, welcomed the dignitaries and attendees, highlighting the significance of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 as a platform for youth engagement in shaping India’s future.

Dr. Prem Taba, General Secretary of Youth Mission for Clean River, Arunachal Pradesh, and an External Jury member, inspired the youth to participate in societal and environmental governance, emphasizing their crucial role in fostering sustainable growth.

The inaugural session concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Bombi Riram, Member of VKYP and Assistant Professor in the Education Department at DNGC, marking a successful start to the two-day event.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, formerly known as the National Youth Parliament Festival, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. Organized annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the event aims to:

Amplify the voices of youth aged 18-25 at District, State, and National levels.

Encourage youth engagement with public issues and articulate expression of opinions.

Enhance decision-making skills and promote respect for diverse viewpoints.

Foster systematic and rule-based discussions.

Document youth perspectives on the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Provide policymakers with insights from youth contributions.

The event will conclude on 23rd March 2025, offering an invaluable platform for the youth to voice their perspectives and contribute to the national discourse on building a developed India.