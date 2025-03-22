Trans Man from Arunachal Pradesh Participates in Peer Support Training by MHI

ITANAGAR- T.R. Nending, a transgender man and member of AP QueerStation, recently participated in a Queer Peer Support Group Training conducted by the Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI) in Goa.

The three-day training, held from March 19th to 21st, brought together professionals and community members from across India to strengthen mental health support within queer spaces.

The training, led by expert psychologists and peer supporters, covered crucial topics such as suicide prevention, counseling for distressed individuals, recognizing signs of emotional distress, and improving access to safe mental health resources.

Nending expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating that he looks forward to sharing the knowledge and techniques he gained with his peers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event saw the participation of over 40 individuals representing NGOs and collective support groups from various states.

The training was facilitated by Shruti Chakravarty (Chief Advisor and Training Team Lead at MHI, QACP Resource Book Author & Trainer), Pooja Nair (Consultant at MHI, QACP Resource Book Author & Trainer), and Gauri Shringarpure (Consultant at MHI, QACP Resource Book Author & Trainer).

Also representing AP QueerStation was its founder, Sawang Wangchha, who participated in the training and expressed deep appreciation for MHI’s initiative. Wangchha emphasized that such peer support programs not only equip participants with essential safety tools and counseling techniques but also provide a vital platform for connecting with fellow activists from different states.

He believes that learning from shared experiences helps in navigating LGBTQIA+ activism in Arunachal more effectively.

Wangchha hopes for more such events in the future, allowing more young queer tribal individuals from Arunachal to participate, gain knowledge, and bring it back to strengthen their community.

The Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI) is a funding and advocacy organization in India dedicated to mental health, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility, and social justice.

Through programs like these, MHI continues to build safer, more supportive environments for queer individuals across the country.