Itanagar

Arunachal: YMCR observes World Water Day with river cleaning and placard competition

The top three winners of the placard competition were Kipa Achum, Jumgnam Bui from North East Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Itanagar, and Yanio Dadda from Kingcup School.

Last Updated: March 22, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  In celebration of World Water Day, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) in collaboration with Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, and with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organized a river cleaning drive and placard-making competition here today.

The river cleaning initiative took place along the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso River, where participants worked tirelessly to remove the plastic waste and debris blocking the river flow.

Meanwhile, the placard-making competition, held under the theme “Save River, Save Life,” saw enthusiastic participation from students and youth, who creatively expressed their commitment to protecting rivers through art and slogans.

The top three winners of the placard competition were Kipa Achum, Jumgnam Bui from North East Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Itanagar, and Yanio Dadda from Kingcup School.

Their outstanding efforts were recognized with gift hampers and tree saplings, symbolizing both reward and responsibility toward a greener future.

Addressing the gathering, YMCR General Secretary Dr. Prem T Loda emphasized the local relevance of this year’s World Water Day theme. “Glacier preservation is not a distant concept—it is deeply connected to us here in Arunachal Pradesh.

All our major river systems are fed by the glaciers of the Himalayas. Living in this region, we Arunachalees bear a unique responsibility to protect these lifelines. Our rivers sustain our ecosystems, agriculture, and way of life, and their health depends on the glaciers that are now under threat from climate change.

It is our duty to act as stewards of this fragile environment, ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving natural heritage,” he said.

