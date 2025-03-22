Arunachal: Weeklong football training at Kiyit concludes

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The weeklong trainings and coaching for young footballers from across Arunachal Pradesh by the Baichung Bhutia Football School, Sikkim which was started from 14th March last concluded on Friday with more than 280 young footballers getting certificates from Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, PPA State General Secretary, Lining Pertin and Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, V/P of SEEANG at Kiyit village playground.

During the closing event, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng was accompanied by Senior Public Leader and State General Secretary of Peoples’ Party of Arunachal, Lining Pertin and Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, Vice President of Siang Eco-System Environment & Nurture Group (SEEANG) and others including the Yondiip Sirum members from Kiyit village which oversaw the overall management of the weeklong football trainings.

While presenting the certificates of participation to all the young footballers, MLA, Oken Tayeng marked the training successful. “What an incredible day at Kiyit Village as we successfully concluded the football assessment and trial, proudly supported by Baichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS). The enthusiasm, passion, and raw talent displayed by these young athletes were truly inspiring”, said Tayeng.

“A special thanks to my dear friend Bhaichung Bhutia and his fantastic team from BBFS like Siddharth, Aditya, Mkby, and Dhruba for their unwavering dedication to nurturing grassroots football and creating life changing opportunities for aspiring players. Your contribution is shaping the future of Indian football!” added Tayeng.

Tayeng also extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the participants from his 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency and across the state for making the event a resounding success. “Your commitment and sportsmanship were remarkable, and I wish you all great success in your football journey” posted Tayeng on facebook.

Certificates were given away to the total of 280 young football players from across the state who had actively participated and completed the trials and trainings on basic footballing by Chief Guest, Lining Pertin, State General Secretary, Peoples Party of Arunachal and Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, Vice President, Siang Eco-System Environment and Nurture group SEEANG (NGO).

It is exciting news that some outstanding talents from this weeklong football camp have been selected for the final trial in Meghalaya and MLA Oken Tayeng with Lining Pertin and Dr. Sum have wished best of luck to them.

“To those who didn’t make it this time, don’t lose hope, bigger and better opportunities are coming your way. Stay determined, keep pushing forward, and never stop believing in your dreams. I truly hope we get to collaborate again, and maybe one day, we’ll witness a Bhaichung Bhutia emerging from our very own state. Thank you everyone who made this event a grand success”, added Oken Tayeng with a sense of self satisfaction over his one of the most endured tasks after becoming an MLA turned successful and fruitful.