Arunachal: Governor Confers BSG Rajya Puraskar at Lok Bhavan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), conferred the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) Rajya Puraskar to 33 awardees, including 16 Guides, during the 23rd Rajya Puraskar Award Ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on January 20, 2026. In total, 114 Scouts and Guides, including 61 Guides, qualified for the state-level award this year.

Congratulating the awardees, the Governor described the achievement as a reflection of discipline, dedication and service. He expressed hope that the recipients would inspire their peers and encouraged them to aim for the Rashtrapati Puraskar, the highest honour in the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

Addressing the awardees, the Governor advised them to strike a balance between tradition and technology, maintain physical fitness and actively engage in outdoor activities. He emphasised the importance of regular yoga practice for physical and mental well-being and urged the youth to adapt positively to challenges while acting with compassion.

Also Read- DLMC Reviews Development Schemes in Dibang Valley

Highlighting the role of Scouts and Guides in social service, the Governor called upon them to serve as volunteers and ambassadors for hygiene, sanitation, health awareness, environmental protection and anti-drug campaigns. He noted that the movement plays a critical role in nurturing responsible and service-oriented citizens.

Referring to the national vision of development, the Governor said the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be realised through Viksit Yuva — young citizens who are developed, disciplined and guided by strong values. He added that the strength of India tomorrow will be shaped by the strength of its youth today, urging them to uphold honesty, kindness, respect and responsibility in all walks of life.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

The Governor encouraged the Scouts and Guides to remain lifelong learners, continue serving their communities and lead by example while respecting cultural diversity and remaining focused on their goals.

Speaking on the occasion, State Education Minister and President of the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association, PD Sona, said the Scouts and Guides movement plays a vital role in the holistic development of children by instilling discipline, patriotism and a sense of social responsibility.

Also Read- India Skills Northeast Regional Meet Begins in Guwahati

Director of Secondary Education and Ex-Officio State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association, Tanyang Tatak, and State BSG Secretary Shehand Ronrang also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Ms. Chanyan Lowang, SOC (Guides), presented a report on scouting and guiding activities in the state, stating that 3,474 Scouts and 3,616 Guides have received the Rajya Puraskar Award certificate since 1992.

The ceremony also featured a patriotic cultural programme and a live first-aid demonstration by Scouts and Guides, showcasing their skills, preparedness and commitment to service.