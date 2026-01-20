Arunachal: Mass Cleanliness Drive Held at Jang

JANG- A mass social service-cum-cleanliness drive was conducted at Jang in Tawang district on Sunday, with participation from government employees, Panchayat members and students, as part of efforts to promote environmental responsibility and the Clean Arunachal initiative.

The drive was led by Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), Tawang, Leki Gombu, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jang, Hakraso Kri. The cleanliness DRIVE covered major tourist locations starting from Sela Top and Sela Tunnel up to Jang Headquarters, an ecologically sensitive stretch that witnesses heavy tourist movement.

Participants focused on the removal of waste and improving sanitation along the route, with special attention to plastic waste that poses a threat to the fragile mountain ecosystem and pristine lakes in the region. More than 300 people took part in the drive, reflecting strong community participation.

Also Read- DLMC Reviews Development Schemes in Dibang Valley

To encourage and acknowledge the collective effort, the ZPC Tawang arranged lunch for all participants at Jang.

Addressing the gathering, ZPC Leki Gombu and ADC Hakraso Kri appealed to the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and work collectively towards keeping Tawang clean, green and pollution-free. They also urged tourists visiting the district to act responsibly and refrain from littering, particularly plastic waste.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

The ZPC further directed Panchayat members to conduct awareness programmes and organise monthly cleanliness drives in their respective Panchayat segments. Emphasising that cleanliness should be adopted as a regular habit, she said sustained efforts are essential for ensuring a healthier environment and improved quality of life.

The initiative underscored the district administration’s commitment to environmental protection and highlighted the role of community participation in building a cleaner and greener Arunachal Pradesh.